Corporate Deal

Global investment firm Sixth Street has placed a strategic investment in broadband provider Blue Stream Fiber. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Sixth Street was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Andrew Blau, Abram Ellis, Katherine Krause, Lori Lesser, Caroline Phillips and Sophie Staples. Blue Stream, which is based in Coral Springs, Florida, was represented by Ropes & Gray.

Telecommunications

February 14, 2024, 9:59 AM

