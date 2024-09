Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in connection with its agreement to sell shopping center Pasing Arcaden to Dutch-based real estate company Ingka Centres. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Dr. Stefan Feuerriegel. Counsel information for Ingka Centres was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 20, 2024, 7:53 AM