Corporate Deal

Exa Robotic Systems Ltd., a United Kingdom-based artificial intelligence company focused on developing a robot used in tackling the U.K.'s pothole program, was counseled by Eversheds Sutherland in connection with a funding round. Investors included the University of Liverpool. The Eversheds Sutherland team was led by corporate partner Danny Hall.

Technology

March 20, 2024, 10:14 AM

