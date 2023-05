Corporate Deal

SAI360, a portfolio company of Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to acquire Evotix, an employee-focused workplace health and safety platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based SAI360 was advised by a Paul Hastings team led by partners Matthew Poxon and Lindsay Sparks. Counsel information for Evotix was not immediately available.

May 05, 2023, 11:18 AM

