Neoleukin Therapeutic Inc. has agreed to merge with novel genetic medicine developer Neurogene Inc. for an all-stock consideration of approximately $200 million. The transaction, announced July 18, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Seattle-based Neoleukin was advised by Fenwick & West. Neurogene, which is based in New York, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Branden Berns and Ryan Murr. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson guided Leerink Partners, acting as financial adviser to Neoleukin. The Fried Frank team was led by partner Warren S. de Wied. Cooley served as legal counsel to the placement agents.

July 19, 2023, 10:36 AM

