Corporate Deal

Eildon Capital Group has agreed to acquire property located at 90 Handford Lane from Officer South Landholding Trust for 62 million Australian dollars ($40 million). Australia-based Eildon Capital was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Isaac West. Counsel information for Officer South Landholding was not immediately available.

Real Estate

February 08, 2024, 10:30 AM

nature of claim: /