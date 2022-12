Corporate Deal

Saudi Aramco and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) announced a partnership agreement on Thursday to build a refinery and petrochemical project in China's southeastern Fujian Province. Saudi Aramco is advised by White & Case partners Saul Daniel (Singapore) and Vivian Tsoi (Shanghai). Counsel information was not immediately available for Beijing-based Sinopec.

Energy

December 30, 2022, 10:02 AM