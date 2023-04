Corporate Deal

Summit Partners and Peugeot Invest announced that they have acquired a controlling stake in legal technology platform Forseti, doing business as Doctrine. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Doctrine was represented by a Jones Day team led by partners Charles Gavoty and Alexandre Wibaux. Counsel information for Summit and Peugeot was not immediately available.

Legal Services

April 12, 2023, 10:50 AM

