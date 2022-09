Corporate Deal

Alternative asset fund management group Bridgepoint Group plc and marketing agency media partner MiQ Digital Ltd. announced the formation of a partnership on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Bridgepoint Group is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based partner Paul Dolman. Counsel information for MiQ Digital was not immediately available.

September 14, 2022, 7:37 AM