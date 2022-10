Corporate Deal

Funds managed by alternative investment firm Wafra Inc. has acquired a strategic minority ownership interest in private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners from an affiliate of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Wafra Inc. was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Oak Hill, also based in New York, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Ariel Deckelbaum and Brian Lavin.

Investment Firms

October 04, 2022, 7:58 AM