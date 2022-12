Corporate Deal

RTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of Raytheon Technologies, has made a minority investment in autonomous solutions company EpiSci Science Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raytheon was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partners Erica E. Bonnett, Joshua R. Cammaker and Emily D. Johnson. Counsel information for Poway, California-based EpiSys was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

December 09, 2022, 2:32 PM