Corporate Deal

Flexsteel Industries Inc., a manufacturer and importer of residential furniture, announced that its board of directors and independent financial and legal advisors have unanimously rejected an unsolicited preliminary non-binding proposal to be acquired by private equity firm CSC Generation Holdings Inc. Dubuque, Iowa-based Flexsteel was represented by a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath team. Counsel information for CSC Generation Holdings, based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 8:26 AM