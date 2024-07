Corporate Deal

Ceconomy AG was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering worth 500 million euros ($542.2 million). The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Alexander Lentz. The notes come due 2029. White & Case counseled underwriters BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Societe Generale. The White & Case team included partners Yannick Adler, Bodo Bender, Rebecca Emory, Gernot Wagner, Norbert Wimmer and Karsten Woeckener.

Banking & Financial Services

July 08, 2024, 12:37 PM