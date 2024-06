Corporate Deal

Technology firm zSpace Inc. registered with the SEC on June 21 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The San Jose, California-based company was advised by Pryor Cashman partner M. Ali Panjwani. The underwriters, led by Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Roth Capital Partners, were represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partners Alexandra Calcado and Jonathan Russo.

June 24, 2024, 9:39 AM

