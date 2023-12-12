Corporate Deal

Spectris Group Holdings Ltd. has agreed to sell industrial automation provider Red Lion Controls Inc. to HMS Networks AB for $345 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 11, is expected to close during the first half of 2024. Halmstad, Sweden-based HMS Networks was advised by Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyra AB and a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Keith Hallam and Noah Phillips. Counsel information for Spectris Group was not immediately available.

