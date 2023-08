Corporate Deal

Crenlo Engineered Cabs, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners, announced that it has sold Taxi Brazil Holdings BV to JOST Werke SE in a deal guided by Honigman. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minnesota-based Crenlo Engineered was represented by a Honigman team. Counsel information for JOST Werke was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

August 31, 2023, 9:22 AM

nature of claim: /