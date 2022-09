Corporate Deal

HQ Trivia, a trivia mobile game, announced that it has secured $7 million in a funding round from investors including Dragonfly Capital, ParaFi Capital and others. Greenwich, Connecticut-based ParaFi was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by partner Jenny Cieplak. Counsel information for HQ Trivia was not immediately available.

Technology

September 08, 2022, 8:04 AM