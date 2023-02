Corporate Deal

Axion Ray, a machine learning tracking platform for manufacturers, announced that it has secured $8 million in a funding round co-led by Amplo and Inspired Capital, with participation from Boeing, Tinicum Venture Partners and others. New York-based Inspired Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins team that included partner Eli Curi. Counsel information for Axion Ray, which is based in New Castle, Delaware, was not immediately available.

February 16, 2023, 8:10 AM