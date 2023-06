Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Guardian Capital Partners has placed an investment in Nwestco LLC, a provider of fuel and car wash equipment and services. Financial terms were not disclosed. Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Guardian is advised by Goodwin Procter. Counsel information for Kalispell, Montana-based Nwestco was not immediately available.

June 20, 2023, 10:16 AM

