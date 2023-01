Corporate Deal

Bally's Corp. announced that it has completed a sale leaseback transaction of two of its casino properties to Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. for a total consideration of $635 million in a deal guided by Jones Day. Bally's was represented by a Jones Day team led by chair of the firm's global M&A practice Robert Profusek. Counsel information for Gaming & Leisure was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 04, 2023, 10:24 AM