Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has agreed to sell its portfolio company GL Education, a testing provider for schools and school groups, to Renaissance, a portfolio company of Blackstone Group and Francisco Partners. The transaction, announced Feb. 21, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based Levine Leichtman is advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Counsel information for Renaissance, which is based in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was not immediately available.