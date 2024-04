Corporate Deal

Alethea, a technology company that focuses on disinformation detection and mitigation, has secured $20 million in a Series A funding round led by GV, with participation from Ballistic Ventures and Hakluyt Capital. Washington-based Alethea was advised by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team including partner Jason L. Kropp. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

