Corporate Deal

Software company Atlassian Corp. was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1 billion. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Sarah Axtell, Rick Kline and Greg Rodgers. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled underwriters BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.

Banking & Financial Services

May 10, 2024, 10:44 AM

nature of claim: /