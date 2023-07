Corporate Deal

Epopee Gestion, a France-based investment firm, has secured 100 million euros ($111.7 million) after announcing the close of its low carbon infrastructure fund, Epopee Infra Climat I Fund. Epopee Gestion was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Tiana Rambatomanga.

Investment Firms

July 13, 2023, 8:36 AM

nature of claim: /