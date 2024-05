Corporate Deal

Philip Morris International has acquired a minority indirect stake of 14.7% in Egypt-based Eastern Tobacco Company, a cigarette manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Philip Morris was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team that was led by partners Chris Macbeth. Counsel information for Giza, Egypt-based Eastern Tobacco was not immediately available.

May 24, 2024, 5:17 PM

