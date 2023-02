Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled JPMorgan Chase and other lenders in the refinancing of a debt valued at $1.25 billion. The issuance was announced by insurance broker Alliant Insurance. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Mark Brod, Jonathan Cantor, Justin Lungstrum, Risë Norman and Jon Pall. The notes come due 2028.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 5:55 PM