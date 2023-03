Corporate Deal

Lafayette Energy Corp., an oil and gas exploration company, filed with the SEC on March 10 for a $7 million IPO. The Denver-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loev Law Firm partner David M. Loev. The underwriters, led by Aegis Capital Corp., are represented by Kaufman & Canoles partners Anthony Basch and Britton Williston.

Energy

March 13, 2023, 9:50 AM