Corporate Deal

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. has agreed to acquire the digital and print marketing businesses from Vericast Corp. The transaction, announced March 18, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based R.R. Donnelley was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Ryan Maierson, Kevin Richardson and Michael Saliba. Vericast, which is based in San Antonio, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Ravi Agarwal, David Feirstein and Michael Amalfe.

Telecommunications

March 19, 2024, 10:29 AM

nature of claim: /