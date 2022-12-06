Corporate Deal

NRG Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $5.2 billion total, consisting of approximately $2.8 billion in cash and the assumption of $2.4 billion of debt. The transaction, announced Dec. 6, is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023. Houston-based NRG Energy was advised by White & Case. Vivint, which is based in Provo, Utah, was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Michael Chao, Elizabeth Cooper and Eric Swedenburg. Sullivan & Cromwell represented J.P. Morgan Securities, which acted as financial adviser to Vivint.

December 06, 2022, 5:16 PM