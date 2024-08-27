Corporate Deal

Nielsen has agreed to sell NCSolutions, the joint venture between Nielsen and Catalina that improves advertising effectiveness, to Circana LLC, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nielsen was represented by Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper and a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Richard Birns and Kristen Poole. Catalina was represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Chicago-based Circana was advised by Dentons and a Simpsons Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Atif Azher and Naveed Anwar.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 27, 2024, 1:08 PM