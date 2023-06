Corporate Deal

DoseSpot, a software-as-a-service platform that enables clinicians to write and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies electronically, has acquired pVerify, an eligibility verification platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. DoseSpot, which is based in Dedham, Massachusetts, was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Tustin, California-based pVerify was represented by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth.

Technology

June 08, 2023, 4:22 PM

nature of claim: /