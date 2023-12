Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Hudson Hill Capital has placed a significant majority investment in technology platform MarketTime in a deal guided by Winston & Strawn and Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Hudson Hill was advised by Winston & Strawn. MarketTime, which is based in Dallas, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partner S. Scott Parel.

December 08, 2023, 10:20 AM

