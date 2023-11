Corporate Deal

SMBC Americas Holdings, a member of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., has agreed to sell SMBC Rail Services LLC to an affiliate of investment management firm ITE Management LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Sven Mickisch and Matthew Nemeroff. Counsel information for ITE Management was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

November 08, 2023, 10:45 AM

