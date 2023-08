Corporate Deal

NaaS Technology Inc., a China-based electric vehicle charging service company, has agreed to acquire Charge Amps AB for 724 million Swedish krona ($66 million). Charge Amps shareholders were advised by a Baker McKenzie team including partners Linnea Back and Joakim Falkner. Counsel information for NaaS was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 29, 2023, 9:08 AM

