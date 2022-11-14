Corporate Deal

Private markets firm Partners Group announced that it has acquired data center developer EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure and has initially committed to investing up to $1.2 billion to cover acquisition costs and further the development of EdgeCore’s existing and future data center sites. Baar, Switzerland-based Partners Group is advised by Latham & Watkins; Clifford Chance; and Ropes & Gray. EdgeCore Digital, which is based in Broomfield, Colorado, is represented by a Greenberg Traurig team led by corporate practice shareholder Kemal Hawa.

Technology

November 14, 2022, 8:57 AM