Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that it has entered into a platform research evaluation collaboration and option agreement with Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Under the agreement, Xeris will use its drug formulation platform, XeriJect, to develop small volume subcutaneous injections. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Xeris was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Abigail Gregor. Counsel information for Regeneron, which is based in Tarrytown, New York, was not immediately available.

April 06, 2023, 9:39 AM

