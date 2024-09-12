Corporate Deal

Camden National Corp. has agreed to acquire Northway Financial for an all-stock consideration of $87 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 10, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Camden, Maine-based Camden National was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including senior chair of the Firm H. Rodgin Cohen and partners Jared Fishman, Nader Mousavi, Robert Schlein and Isaac Wheeler. Northway Financial was represented by Goodwin Procter.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2024, 12:25 PM