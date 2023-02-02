Corporate Deal

FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors have agreed to merge in a deal providing the combined firms with over $73 billion in assets under management. The transaction, announced Feb. 2, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Philadelphia-based FS Investments is advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Dechert. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Aaron M. Gruber, Andrew M. Wark and Ryan J. Patrone. Portfolio Advisors, which is based in Darien, Connecticut, is represented by Schulte Roth & Zabel and a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Elizabeth Cooper, Drew Harmon and Ryan Williams.

Investment Firms

February 02, 2023, 10:47 AM