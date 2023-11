Corporate Deal

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value have placed a $700 million investment in Kobalt Music Group to acquire music copyrights over the next few years. New York-based Morgan Stanley Tactical Value was counseled by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Adam Greenwood and Mike Roh. Counsel information for Kobalt Music, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

November 07, 2023, 8:50 AM

