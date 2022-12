Corporate Deal

Alterna Equity Partners announced that it has acquired the Bulk Express family of companies, including Bulk Express Transport, Soil Tech Distributors, M3 Transport and Inter City Disposal, in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig. Financial terms were not disclosed. Delray Beach, Florida-based Alterna Equity was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel information for Bulk Express was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

December 15, 2022, 8:24 AM