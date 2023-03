Corporate Deal

Corporacion Andina de Fomento, a Latin America-based development bank, was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion). The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Basil Al-Jafari and Roderick Branch.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 9:47 AM