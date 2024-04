Corporate Deal

esVolta LP, an energy storage project developer and operator, was counseled by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe in a debt offering valued at $185 million. The Orrick Herrington team was led by partner Jared Joyce-Schleimer. Norton Rose Fulbright represented underwriters Nomura Securities International.

Energy

April 17, 2024, 10:35 AM

nature of claim: /