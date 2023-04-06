Corporate Deal

Takeda and Innate Pharma SA have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement in which Innate will grant Takeda exclusive rights to research and develop antibody drug conjugates. The transaction, announced April 3, will grant Innate with up to $410 million in future development and commercial milestone payments. Tokyo-based Takeda was advised by a Ropes & Gray team including partner Hannah England. Counsel information for Innate Pharma SA, which is based in Marseille, France, was not immediately available.

April 06, 2023, 8:09 AM

