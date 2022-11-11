Corporate Deal

The Middleby Corp. announced the acquisition of Escher Mixers, a manufacturer and developer of baking industry industrial mixers, in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Elgin, Illinois-based Middleby was advised by a Skadden Arps team that included partners Shilpi Gupta and Sandro de Bernardini. Counsel information for Escher Mixers, which is based in Vicenza, Italy, was not immediately available.

