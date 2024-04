Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided Banco Santander and Caixabank in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering. The issuance was announced April 24 by Geneva-based MSC Cruises. The Norton Rose Fulbright team included partners Christine Ezcutari, Simon Hartley and Gennaro Mazzuoccolo.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2024, 12:44 PM

