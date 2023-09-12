Corporate Deal

GIC and Aqua Capital have agreed to sell Brazil-based biological and natural farming products provider Biotrop Participacoes SA to Biobest Group NV in a deal guided by Demarest; Stocche Forbes and Jones Day. The transaction, announced Sept. 7, is expected to close before the end of the year. Aqua Capital was represented by a Demarest team. Westerlo, Belgium-based Biobest Group was advised by Jones Day and Stocche Forbes. The Jones Day team was led by partner Jonas Bossche. Counsel information for GIC was not immediately available.

September 12, 2023, 8:56 AM

