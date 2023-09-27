Corporate Deal

Alfasigma SpA has agreed to acquire Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating rare and serious liver diseases, in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Chiomenti Studio. The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Bologna, Italy-based Alfasigma was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell and Chiomenti Studio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Morristown, New Jersey, was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Laura Knoll and Graham Robinson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 27, 2023, 9:35 AM

