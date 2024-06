Corporate Deal

Riverstone Holdings has agreed to sell Trailstone Group to Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Riverstone and Trailstone were represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Nick Luongo. London-based Engelhart Commodities was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The team was led by partner Michael Civale.

