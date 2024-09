Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has advised BBVA Mexico, Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, ING Group, JP Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $200 million. The issuance was announced Sept. 5 by Mexico City-based flagship airline Grupo Aeromexico SAB de Cv. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham and Manuel Silva.

Banking & Financial Services

September 06, 2024, 10:22 AM