Corporate Deal

EQT Infrastructure portfolio company Covanta Holding Corp. has agreed to acquire Circon Holdings Inc., a wastewater treatment and hazardous waste management provider and Kinderhook Industries portfolio company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Morristown, New Jersey-based Covanta was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Michael Holick and Mark Myott. Kinderhook Industries, which is based in New York, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Shawn O'Hargan and Thomas Marbury.

Business Services

April 04, 2023, 10:40 AM

